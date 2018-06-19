Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife condition ‘highly critical’

London [United Kingdom]: The condition of the wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom, is highly critical, according to the doctors treating her at Harley Street Clinic in London.

The five-member board of doctors on Tuesday briefed the Sharif family that Begum Kulsoom will not be taken off the ventilator as of now and asked Nawaz to await another review of her condition, reported Geo TV. Doctors maintained that Begum Kulsoom’s condition has not deteriorated but has not improved significantly either since last Thursday, the report said.

Kulsoom was shifted to intensive care on June 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was then put on life support and is undergoing treatment. The same day, Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had reached London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on June 17 arrived in London to see his ailing sister-in-law. Following the advice by the doctors, Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz have delayed their return to Pakistan.

The counsels for Nawaz and Maryam have been asked to seek exemption from appearance in the accountability court of Islamabad. With the exemption request, they will also submit Kulsoom’s medical report and the doctor’s letter. Meanwhile, the doctors and Sharif family are yet to decide whether to remove Kulsoom’s life support or not. Nawaz said, his wife was critical and still sedated. Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma). Her condition began to deteriorate in April this year, after which she was moved to London for treatment.