Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi rakes up controversy with Kashmir issue, calls for UN intervention

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Twitter raised the Kashmir issue and pitches for ‘self-determination and independence’ of the valley. Afridi on Twitter wrote, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self -determination and independence. Wonder where are the UN and other international bodies and why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018



Afridi also asked UN and other international bodies to step in and stop the bloodshed. “Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” he added.

The aim of my life is to be on the model to serve one and serve all of mankind, Inshahallah together ensuring #HopeNotOut for all — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 12, 2017

To note, Afridi earlier made a controversial remark that “a lot of people are here from Kashmir” during the 2016 World T20 in India. Meanwhile, Afridi’s tweet came just two days after the Indian forces killed 13 terrorists in Kashmir Valley.