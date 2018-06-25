Pakistani boy crosses into Indian side

Jammu: An eight-year-old boy from Pakistan mistakenly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The boy was apprehended by the Army in Digwar area in Poonch on Sunday evening. He will be handed over to the police and would be returned to Pakistan after completion of formalities, police said.

Two Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pakistani authorities on June 16, a day after they mistakenly crossed the international border into Samba in India.