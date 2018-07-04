Pakistan, US to work towards peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan and the US have agreed to remain engaged for peace in Afghanistan, a media report said on Wednesday. The agreement came during a meeting between US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa here on Tuesday, reports Dawn news.

“Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. Both also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. Wells was on a three-day visit to Pakistan to again seek Pakistani authorities’ help for the Afghan peace process.

She met Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa and Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar. During her visit to Kabul, which preceded the Islamabad trip, Wells said the Taliban’s refusal to join the political process was “unacceptable”.

According to the US Embassay in Pakistan, Wells’ discussion was consistent with President Donald Trump administration’s South Asia and Afghanistan strategy, reports Dawn. The strategy announced last year signalled that Washington might take coercive steps to push Pakistan to crack down against the Taliban and Haqqani network.