Pakistan team to attend SAARC meet in India

Islamabad, A business delegation from Pakistan will leave for India on June 30 to participate in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Development Fund Partnership Conclave, it was announced on Thursday.

The three-day conclave will commence from July 1 and is aimed at strategic growth in the South Asia region through project collaboration and regional integration, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. The delegation will be led by Vice President of SAARC Chamber’s Pakistan chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik.