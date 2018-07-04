Pakistan Supreme Court seeks details of Pervez Musharraf’s, Asif Ali Zardari’s assets

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details of the assets of former Presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari while hearing a case on the recovery of losses incurred because of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) issued in 2007. The NRO was issued by Musharraf on October 5, 2007. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country, reports Dawn online.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered former Attorney General Malik Qayyum to provide details of his assets. “I have a thousand people in mind who we have to get all (assets) details from,” Nisar said.

The court ordered that all respondents should declare their properties held abroad as well as foreign accounts and any offshore companies they own in affidavits submitted to the court. Nisar also asked the respondents to submit details of assets held by their family members. Musharraf was given two weeks to submit his reply in the case.