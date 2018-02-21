Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Sharif as PML-N chief

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that all the decisions made by him as the party chief stand “null and void”.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar announced the decision against the Elections Act 2017 passed by the Parliament, which paved the way for Sharif to resume his position as party chief following his disqualification from public office in 2017 over the so-called Panama Papers scandal, Geo News reported.