Pakistan Supreme Court bars Pervez Musharraf from contesting election

Lahore: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday withdrew a conditional permission earlier granted to former President Pervez Musharraf to contest the upcoming general election after his counsel informed that the former military chief was unable to return to the country on Thursday.

A four-member bench of the apex court heard the case pertaining to Musharraf’s return. He requested more time to return to the country, however, the court refused to entertain his requests after granting a day-long extension in the June 13 deadline, Geo News reported.

“Musharraf wants to return to the country but cannot owing to the current situation and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays,” his counsel told the bench during the hearing of a case filed by the former President in 2015 against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general election.

In response, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that “we’ll adjourn the court hearing till indefinite time period, will hold it on your wish”. The Secretary-General of Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) said that the former Army chief’s legal team will be applying for an extension.

“We will request them to set a date after Eid-ul-Fitr. If they agree, Musharraf will return,” Mohammad Amjad Chaudhry told The Express Tribune. Earlier, the court assured Musharraf’s counsel that the former President would not be arrested upon appearance. It also allowed the returning officers to receive his nomination papers for the upcoming election. However, it had said acceptance of his nomination papers would be subject to the final decision in the present case.