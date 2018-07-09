Pakistan SC bans Zardari, sister from travelling abroad

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday banned former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur from travelling abroad in the wake of the recent revelations in a fake bank accounts case, a media report said.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the names of 20 people, including Zardari and Talpur, be placed on the Exit Control List, Geo TV reported. Those persons on the list are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.The order came as Chief Justice Nisar took notice of the slow pace of inquiry into a fake bank accounts case. The apex court has summoned the seven fake bank account holders and 13 beneficiaries on July 12.

Zardari, Talpur, Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Iqbal Arain are among those who have been issued notices to appear before the top court on the given date.

The top court also directed the Sindh inspector general of police to ensure that all persons that have been summoned appear before the court, reports PTI.

Nasir Abdullah, Ansari Sugar Mills, Omani Polymer Packages, Pak Ethanol Private Limited, Chambar Sugar Mills, Agro Farm Thatta, Zardari Group, Parthenon Private Limited, AOne International, Lucky International, Logistic Trading, Royal International and Ameer Associate are among the beneficiaries name in the fake bank accounts case.

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency detained Central Depository Company (CDC) chairman and Summit Bank vice chairman Hussain Lawai, a close aide of Zardari, in Karachi.

Lawai and his associates are accused of opening 29 fake accounts in the Summit Bank and United Bank of Pakistan Limited.

According to the FIA sources, 29 accounts were opened in the name of seven people, including a woman. They said that 18 to 19 of the ‘fake’ accounts were opened in the Summit Bank alone.

Sharif’s son-in-law arrested following conviction in corruption case

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law was arrested on Sunday as he dramatically resurfaced in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to lead a rally of supporters, two days after being sentenced to jail in a corruption case related to the Panama Papers scandal.Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, his wife Maryam and Sharif were given jail terms on Friday in the Avenfield properties case. The Islamabad Accountability Court sentenced 68-year-old Sharif to 10 years in jail in absentia for owning assets beyond income and one year for not cooperating with the anti-corruption authority, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).