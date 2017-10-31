Pakistan returns five copters given by US

Islamabad : Pakistan on Monday returned five helicopters given by the US to monitor the country’s border with Afghanistan after failing to secure an agreement to further retain them.

The US has provided nine rotary-wing aircraft in 2002 for monitoring of the Afghan border. Officials said that the helicopters were part of air wing of the Ministry of Interior and played a vital role in combating militancy and drug trafficking. “Pakistan decided to return the aircrafts after the two sides could not agree for their further use by Islamabad,” sources said without giving any more details. Initially four helicopters were returned on October 15 while the remaining five were loaded on a transport aircraft in Islamabad on Monday and sent back.

Ministry of Interior air wing has been left with only three Cessna aircraft after the handing of nine helicopters to the US. US President Donald Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and South Asia policy in August.