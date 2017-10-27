Pakistan more dangerous than North Korea: Ex-US Senator

Washington : Pakistan is more dangerous than North Korea as it does not have a centralised control on its nuclear weapons, making them vulnerable to theft and sale, a former top American Senator warned, describing both the nations as rogue states.

Larry Pressler, who served as chairman of the US Senate’s Arms Control Subcommittee, feared that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons might be used against the US, warning the possibility of someone buying these nuclear weapons from generals or colonels.

As chairman of Senate Arms Control Subcommittee, Pressler advocated the now-famous Pressler Amendment, enforced in 1990. Aid and military sales to Pakistan were blocked, including a consignment of F-16 fighter aircraft, changing forever the tenor of the US relationships with Pakistan and India.

“Their weapons could be transported to the US fairly simply. Just as 9/11 was a very simple operation run by 20 or 30 people,” he said.

“The Pakistani nuclear bombs are not controlled. They are subject to sale or stealing and they could be easily gotten out of Pakistan to just about anywhere in the world,” he said speaking at an event organised by The Hudson Institute, a top American think-tank.

“I consider Pakistan more dangerous than North Korea in the sense that Pakistan don’t have a centralised control of their nuclear weapons,” Pressler said while discussing his latest book ‘Neighbours in Arms: An American Senator’s Quest for Disarmament in a Nuclear Subcontinent’.

The former top American Senator, however, said he does not think that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are going to be used against India.

“I think what North Korea needs is just a lot of attention and hand-holding. Pakistan is a different thing because you don’t really have one person in charge. I think Pakistan is more dangerous to the US,” he reiterated in response to a question.

pak efforts should be endorsed: China

BEIJING: China on Thursday asked the international community to recognise the efforts made by Pakistan in counter terrorism, amid mounting pressure on its all-weather ally to take action aganist terror groups and dismantle their safe havens. Reacting to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remarks in New Delhi that terror safe havens in Pakistan will not be tolerated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said for many years Islamabad has made positive efforts and “great sacrifices” on counter-terrorism front. “Pakistan has made important contributions for world peace and maintaining regional stability. We believe that the international community should recognise the efforts made by Pakistan in counter-terrorism,” he said.