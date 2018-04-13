Pakistan man masturbates at teen girls on road, sparks ‘My Body, My Choice’ debate

Public spaces are still not safe for women in the world. Public masturbating somehow becomes more common. It has happened with college girls in train or bus, or while women in the local trains. And now a photo of a man masturbating in public in Pakistan has gone viral on social media which has also sparked ‘My Body, My choice’ debate.

The post reads, “Today a friend in Lahore was in her university van. The van had stopped to wait for another van opposite Barkat Market. As they were waiting, a man on a bike rode by and flashed the girls in the van. His penis was out and he was masturbating. He went back and forth for about 4-5 minutes looking into the van of girls who had just not consented to this but were also in their teens. My friend was able to take a picture of him after which he immediately put on his mask. The van driver was on the other side, waiting for the second van. When my friend finally summoned up the courage to say something, he left.”

The photo shows the man on his motorbike flashing his penis in front of a van was shared on a Facebook page called Pakistan Speaks. As per the reports, the man was masturbating in front of a university van at Barkat Market in Pakistan’s Lahore city. The post was shared anonymously on April 9 on behalf of one of the girls in the van. According to the post, the man wore his mask after someone took his photo.

Meanwhile, the incident has highlight about how common the problem is becoming these days. Off course, it’s my body and so it’s my choice but doesn’t mean that you publicly masturbate at a van full of girls and use the same reasoning.