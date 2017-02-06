Pakistan is on suicidal course: Kashmiri Activist

New Delhi: Condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement on Kashmir being a ‘dispute’ between India and Pakistan, Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit on Monday said that Pakistan is on a suicidal course and a strong Pakistan is in India’s interest.

“The problem is Pakistan is on a suicidal course. Most Indian governments, the entire political class irrespective of which party they come from not only say this but believe that a stable, prosperous and strong Pakistan is in India’s interest. This is the problem,” Pandit told ANI.

Adding fuel to the Kashmir issue, Sharif on Sunday said that Kashmir is an ‘incomplete agenda of the division of the sub-continent’ and without its solution, peace and prosperity of the region will remain elusive.

Sharif also called upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the present situation.