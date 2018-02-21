Pakistan given three-month reprieve over terrorist financing watchlist, claims Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

In news that would bring relief to Pakistani establishment over terrorists and terror related activities, Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve by a global watchdog over a US-led motion to put the South Asian country on a terrorist financing watchlist, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said late on Tuesday.

Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a measure that officials fear could hurt its economy, reported Reuters.

FATF member states have been meeting this week in Paris, where it was expected that they would decide on a US motion, backed by Britain, France and Germany, to have Pakistan added to the so-called ‘grey list’ of countries which are not doing enough to curb terror financing and terror attacks.

Khawaja Asif, who is currently on a visit to Russia, tweeted late on Tuesday that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a February 20 meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”. He also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.

Pakistan had earlier this year submitted a report about the progress it had made in curbing terrorist financing, but Washington submitted its motion before the Pakistan report could be discussed at the Paris hearing. “Grateful to friends who helped,” Asif added. Two other Pakistani officials confirmed that Pakistan had received a reprieve of three months.

America has been putting pressure on Pakistan to get hold of terrorism and US President Donald Trump last month had suspended aid worth about $2 billion. Pakistan, as usual, has denied their role in any extremist or terror related activities. However, Pakistan’s government is concerned the FATF decision could hurt its banking sector, causing real financial pain to the economy just as a national election looms.