Pakistan election: Imran Khan to appear before returning officer

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before returning officer today for scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-53. The court has ordered the PTI chairman to submit a reply over objections raised against his candidacy. Politicians contesting from NA-53 include PML-N’s Barrister Zafarullah, Mehtab Abbasi and PTI’s Ilyas Meherbaan, Dunya News reported.

By Tuesday (June 19), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will complete scrutinising the nomination papers filed by candidates for upcoming general elections. A total of 21,482 nomination papers have been filed across the country.

On June 12, Imran’s nomination papers, filed from NA-243 Karachi, were challenged by a citizen named Abdul Wahab Baloch over the Sita White case. The verdict on the petition will be announced on June 19. The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali. Polling will be conducted on July 25.