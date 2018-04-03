Pakistan EC tells  Saeed’s MML to bring political clearance copy

Islamabad : The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday asked the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party.

The election commission had earlier rejected the MML’s application for registration as a political party after the interior ministry objected to its ties to banned militant outfits.

The Islamabad High Court, however, last month set aside the election commission’s decision and ordered it to hear MML’s case for registration ahead of the general elections.