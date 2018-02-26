Pakistan contacts Interpol to arrest Hussain Haqqani

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted Interpol to issue a arrest warrant against the former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani after he failed to appear in a court in connection with the Memogate case.

According to the Pakistan Today, the FIA contacted the Interpol after the Ministry of Interior’s approval.

On February 15, Pakistan Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant against Haqqani.

However, Haqqani said Pakistani authorities have been writing such letters to garner news.

“I have not been charged with any crime, am the target of political persecution because of views I have expressed in my books and other writings, and do not expect any action by Interpol or any other international institution,” said Haqqani in a statement.

“The fate of this latest exercise will be the same as that of letters written to Interpol in the past with regard to other political cases,” he added.

In 2011, a Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz had claimed that he received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Haqqani for the then-United States joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.