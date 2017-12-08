Pakistan boat capsize death toll reaches 21

Islamabad: The death toll in a boat capsize off the coast of Pakistan’s Thatta district has increased to 21 with several others still reported missing, police said on Friday.

According to district officials, there were about 70 people on-board when then accident took place on Thursday evening, reports Dawn news. Thatta Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasir Baig said 20 people were rescued and have been hospitalised. Rescue efforts were ongoing in coordination with military units in the area.

The passengers were mostly pilgrims were travelling to attend an annual celebration of a sufi saint. Most of the passengers were residents of Karachi, the police added. According to initial investigation, the capsize took place as the boat lost balance because it was overcrowded.