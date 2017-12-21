Pakistan Army chief supports Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad : United Nations-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed has found a new supporter in Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has hailed the Mumbai attack mastermind as ‘active’ to resolve the Kashmir issue, as every other citizen of Pakistan. This statement is being viewed as Bajwa comparing every Pakistani citizen with the chief of banned terror outfit – Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).Bajwa, speaking at an ‘in-camera session’ of the Senate Committee of the Whole in Islamabad, deliberated on a wide range of topics from politics to counter-terrorism operations and foreign policy.

When asked about Hafiz Saeed’s role in fighting for the country, especially the Kashmir issue, Bajwa said, “Like every other Pakistani, Saeed can also take up the Kashmir cause.”