Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa prays for Kulsoom Nawaz’s speed recovery

Islamabad: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that he was praying for the ailing wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom and expressed hope for her speedy recovery. “We are praying for your quick recovery and send well wishes your way. Wish you become healthy again by the grace of Allah,” Geo TV quoted General Bajwa, as praying for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Begum Kulsoom’s vital organs have now been functioning normally. After being put on life support, she even opened her eyes once. On Tuesday, the doctors treating her at Harley Street Clinic in London, told Sharif that her wife was highly critical.

The five-member board of doctors on Tuesday briefed the Sharif family that Begum Kulsoom will not be taken off the ventilator as of now and asked Nawaz to await another review of her condition, reported Geo TV. The doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Kulsoom’s condition has neither deteriorated nor improved since June 14, when she was shifted to intensive care, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was then sedated, put on life support and is undergoing treatment. The same day, Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had reached London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on June 17 arrived in London to see his ailing sister-in-law. Following the advice by the doctors, Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz had delayed their return to Pakistan.

According to Nawaz’s son Hussain, Kulsoom will be on the ventilator for an indefinite period. Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma). Her condition began to deteriorate in April this year, after which she was moved to London for treatment.