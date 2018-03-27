Pakistan: 12 people arrested in case of ‘revenge rape’

Multan: Twelve people have been arrested in Multan district of Pakistan in connection with a case of Wani (revenge rape), a Pakistani daily, The Nation, reported on Tuesday.

In spite of being banned by the law, the practice of Wani is prevalent especially among Pakistan’s ‘jirgah’ community where the local panchayat orders the brother of a rape victim to further rape any female relative of the accused to settle the scores, as reported by The Nation.

A few days ago, accused Wasim Saeed, a resident of Pir Mahal city, raped a minor girl in his village.

Following the incident, the victim’s family demanded to rape Saeed’s sister, a decision which was ratified by the local panchayat.

In a mutual consent, Saeed’s sister was raped publically amidst several villagers.

The age of both the rape victims has not been disclosed.

The 12 people who were arrested include members of the village council and family members of both the families.