Pak top court may summon Sharif in Panamagate

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 25, 2017 07:58 am
Islamabad : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could be summoned to the Supreme Court if required to record his statement in the Panamagate corruption case, the apex court hearing the high-profile case said today.

  The remarks were made by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is heading a five-judge larger bench of the apex court to hear a slew of petitions against the Sharif family over corruption. Jamaat-e-Islami counsel Advocate Taufiq Asif had requested the top court to summon the prime minister and record his statement regarding the ownership of luxury apartments in an upscale London neighbourhood.


