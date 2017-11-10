Pak to build community bunkers on LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan will construct community bunkers on the Line of Control (LoC) to protect civilians from firing by Indian troops, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said today.

Abbasi accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and PoK “Prime Minister” Raja Farooq Haider visited the Chirikot sector of the LoC, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

While interacting with families of those killed and injured in the cross-border firing, Abbasi appreciated their determination and resolve.

He announced enhancement in financial assistance to the families of those killed or injured in the firing and approved funds to develop community protection bunkers for the safety of civilians, according to the statement.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed by the general officer commanding the area and was informed of alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

“The prime minister condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians. He said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle,” the Army said.

The prime minister also interacted with troops and praised them, saying “no other army of the world is parallel to Pakistan Army.”

“Restoration of peace against terrorism despite our commitment to perpetual threat from eastern border is a milestone achievement and together we shall take it towards enduring peace and stability,” he said.