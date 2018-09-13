Pak SC to hire two transgenders: CJ

In our society transgenders are subjected to ridicule. It is our top most priority to give them their rights Saqib Nisar.

Islamabad : For the first time, Pakistan’s Supreme Court will hire two transgenders to give them their rights in the Muslim-majority country, the Chief Justice said. Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said two transgenders would be provided jobs in the Supreme Court.

The remarks came as he chaired a bench to hear a case regarding transgenders’ rights. “In our society transgenders are subjected to ridicule. It is our top most priority to give them their rights,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The chief justice said the court would issue notice to NGOs and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it hears the case related to basic rights of transgenders. “Court wants to bring them into mainstream. It wants to resolve their issues,” he said.

National Database and Registration Authority Chairman Usman Mobin who appeared during the hearing, told the court upon being asked if identity cards to all transgender applicants have been issued, that his organisation is issuing cards and also initiated a facilitation campaign.

The CJ lamented the community was facing threats and ridicule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The court also took exception to a website he was told is involved in spreading misleading materials against transgenders. It was told NGO Blue Van had established the website, whi­ch claims 500 transgenders have been killed in Pakistan.