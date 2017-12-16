Pak SC refuses to reopen another graft case against Sharifs, family

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his embattled family on Friday heaved a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court refused to reopen another corruption case against them.

The three-member bench of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel rejected an appeal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against a 2014 decision of the Lahore High Court that quashed the case for lack of evidence.

The NAB had recently filed the appeal to reopen the Rs 1.2 billion Hudaibya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family.The case was launched in 2000 by former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The apex court bench – seeking new evidence – had asked the NAB not to “parrot” the Panama Papers judgement and rather articulate its own reasons to convince the bench why the reference originally filed against the Sharifs in the year 2000 should be resurrected. “You have to satisfy the court on the reasons for the delay in filing the appeal,” Justice Alam had told NAB’s lawyer as the hearing began.

The lawyer had told the court that there are holes in the high court’s decision and the appeal must be reopened for the sake of justice.