Pak PM to hand over D-8 chairmanship to Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey]: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will hand over the chairmanship of the 8 Developing Countries (D-8) to Turkey today during the ninth summit of the group.

The D-8 includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey as its members.

According to the Express Tribune, Pakistan is the current chair of the D-8 summit, assuming it at the 8th summit held in Islamabad in November 2012.

The Istanbul Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and a plan of action. Major areas of cooperation in the D-8 Charter are industry, agriculture and food security, energy, trade, transportation, and Tourism. The 20th anniversary of the organisation will also be celebrated on the occasion.

Prime Minister Abbasi is also expected to interact with leaders of the D-8 on the sidelines of the summit.