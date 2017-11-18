Pak needs to be warned on terror, says ROOD

Washington : The US should “make it clear” to Pakistan that the Trump administration will not tolerate Pakistan providing safe havens to terrorists, nominee for Under Secretary of Defence for Policy John C Rood said on Friday, reports PTI.

Rood said Pakistan’s failure to keep a check on terrorist safe havens was undermining US’s efforts in Afghanistan, compelling Washington to explore new options.

“Ultimately, we in the United States, have got a make it clear to the Pakistani government that we can’t tolerate that sort of support that will undermine our efforts in Afghanistan where our troops have been fighting and we’ve had over 2,000 of our Americans killed in that conflict,” he said during his confirmation hearing. Rood was responding to a question from Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Rood said that Pakistan sheltering Taliban and Haqqani network had been “a real undercut” to US’s efforts in Afghanistan.

“..and unfortunately, this is a problem that’s persisted really over the 16 years of that conflict, a very stubborn problem to solve,” he said.