Pak govt acted against JuD’s charities: Saeed

Lahore : Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed on Saturday alleged that the US has made a plot against his “charities” therefore the Pakistani govt is bound to act against them.

Days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris where Islamabad avoided being placed in a terror financing watch-list, Pakistan had amended the anti-terror legislation through a presidential ordinance to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the national listings of proscribed outfits and persons. Saeed said the Presidential ordinance had been passed to cripple the JuD’s “patriotic” work because the US and several other external forces were not happy with the JuD volunteers working for Pakistan through their educational institutions, ambulances and hospitals.