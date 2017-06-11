Pak forces capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front, says Army chief

Bajwa also reiterated Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ right of self-determination during his visit to the forward positions along the LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector.

Islamabad :Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control.

“We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats irrespective of the front,” Gen Bajwa said.

According to an army statement, Gen Bajwa was briefed by the local Commander regarding operational situation, ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with troops, the army chief appreciated their state of operational readiness.

The troops unreservedly shared with Bajwa their feelings about alleged “Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response,” the statement said.