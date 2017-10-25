Pak FM’s plea against indictment rejected

The Islamabad High Court had earlier this month dismissed Dar’s first application challenging his ‘swift indictment’ by the accountability court.

Islamabad : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s second petition challenging his indictment by an accountability court in a corruption case pertaining to ownership of assets beyond his known sources of income, reports ANI.

A two-judge division bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had reserved the verdict on the petition on October 11 after completion of arguments, the Dawn reported.

Dar’s lawyer said the minister would approach the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision.

“Islamabad High Court did not even hear our stance,” the Dawn quoted Advocate Abdul Rehman, as saying and adding that it was Dar’s constitutional right to fulfil constitutional obligations.

The NAB had filed a reference against Dar and three separate references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, earlier this month after the Supreme Court, while disqualifying Sharif had asked the bureau to file references in accountability court within six weeks on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).