Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / World / Pak FM’s plea against indictment rejected

Pak FM’s plea against indictment rejected

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 25, 2017 12:06 am
FOLLOW US:

Ishaq-Dar

The Islamabad High Court had earlier this month dismissed Dar’s first application challenging his ‘swift indictment’ by the accountability court.

Islamabad : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s second petition challenging his indictment by an accountability court in a corruption case pertaining to ownership of assets beyond his known sources of income, reports ANI.

A two-judge division bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had reserved the verdict on the petition on October 11 after completion of arguments, the Dawn reported.


Dar’s lawyer said the minister would approach the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision.

“Islamabad High Court did not even hear our stance,” the Dawn quoted Advocate Abdul Rehman, as saying and adding that it was Dar’s constitutional right to fulfil constitutional obligations.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier this month dismissed Dar’s first application challenging his ‘swift indictment’ by the accountability court in the assets reference.

The NAB had filed a reference against Dar and three separate references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, earlier this month after the Supreme Court, while disqualifying Sharif had asked the bureau to file references in accountability court within six weeks on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…