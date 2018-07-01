Pak court to resume trial in Musharraf’s  case next month

Islamabad : A three-judge special court formed by Pakistan’s Supreme Court for conducting high treason trial of former military ruler and dictator Pervez Musharraf is set to resume its hearing early next month, a media report said on Saturday.

Musharraf, 74, who has been residing in Dubai since March 2016 after leaving the county on medical grounds, is facing the trail for subverting the Constitution on November 3, 2007.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali, who heads the special court, will stay in Islamabad/Rawalpindi from July 2 to 4 to hear the treason case, ‘The Express Tribune’ reported.

The high treason case was planned to be restarted earlier but one member of the special court was abroad, the report said, quoting sources.