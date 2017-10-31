Pak court issues warrant against finance minister

Islamabad : A Pakistani anti-graft court on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after he failed to appear before it in a corruption case spiralling from the Panama Papers scandal.

The Accountability Court in Islamabad dismissed 67-year- old Dar’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case hearing. His counsel Khawaja Haris appeared in the court of judge Muhammad Bashir and sought Dar’s exemption from appearance as he was in London to seek medical treatment, reports PTI.

But the court rejected the plea and issued the bailable arrest warrant and ordered him to appear in the next hearing on November 2.