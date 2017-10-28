OZ Dy PM disqualified over dual citizenship

Canberra : A court on Friday ruled that Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and four other politicians were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship, the media reported.

The High Court of Australia’s ruling means Joyce, Nationals leader Fiona Nash and One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts were disqualified from office, reports the BBC.

The Greens Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam had already resigned from the Senate in July.

Joyce is an Australian who also held New Zealand nationality when elected, a citizenship he later renounced, reports IANS.

The ruling also means the ruling National Party loses its majority in the House. Section 44 of the country’s constitution stipulates that every legislator must have Australian nationality only, reports Efe news. Australia will hold a by-election to replace Joyce, while in the Senate the seats will be assigned to other people in the parties.