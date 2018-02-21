Oxfam boss apologises over abuse of Haiti quake victims

London : Oxfam’s Chief Executive Mark Goldring on Tuesday apologised over sexual abuse of Haiti quake victims by the charity’s staffers.

“I make no excuses, I make an apology. My first concern is the women of Haiti and anyone else who has been wronged,” he told the international development committee, Guardian reported.

Committee Chairman Stephen Twigg, a Labour MP, said it was striking how often Goldring needed to apologise, adding there was “a lot to apologise for”.