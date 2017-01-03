Over 900 years old mural found in China

Beijing: Archaeologists have found murals dating back more than 900 years in a tomb in north China’s Shanxi province.

The tomb, from the Jin Dynasty (1115 – 1234) is in Zhangzi county. The colourful murals are largely painted on a white background.

The upper part features acts of filial piety, Zhang Guanghui, a research fellow with Shanxi provincial archaeological research institute said.

Beneath, the murals depict people working and cooking.

Flanking the gate of the tomb, there are images of herdsmen and cattle, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The pictures are adorned with floral, animal and cloud motifs, Zhang said.

“We have seen several tombs with murals from the Jin Dynasty, but such well-preserved ones are a rarity,” he said. The tomb was found last April and reported as robbed.

Artifacts and the bodies are missing, making it difficult for Zhang and his team to identify the original occupants.

“Judging from the murals, however, we can deduce that the owners may have been aristocrats. They were certainly rich,” he added.

The tomb is now under the protection of the Museum of Shanxi.