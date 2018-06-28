‘Over 200 killed in weekend violence in central Nigeria’

Jos (Nigeria) : More than 200 people were killed in violence against farming communities last weekend in Plateau state, central Nigeria, according to a speech by the governor published on Wednesday.

Simon Lalong said after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the state capital Jos last night that the clashes had left “the painful loss of over 200 people”. The police, who blame suspected cattle herders, have said 86 people were killed.