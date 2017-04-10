Osama’s head had to be put together for identification

New York : An ex-Navy SEAL, who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden, has revealed that the al-Qaeda chief’s head was so severely destroyed by his gunfire that it had to be pressed back together for identification.

Ex-Navy SEAL team shooter Robert O’Neill has reasserted his claim that he alone pumped three bullets into Osama, killing the architect of the 9/11 attacks, in a new book. In ‘The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden’, the former Navy SEAL Team 6 shooter lays out the details of what went down that night inside the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, the New York Daily News reported.

While controversy still swirls around O’Neill’s version of the May 2, 2011, raid, much of it centers on his breaking the Special Ops code of silence. O’Neill, in his book, makes the gruesome claim that Osama’s head was so severely destroyed by his gunfire that it had to be pressed back together for identification photographs. In O’Neill’s version, he was trailing five or six other SEALs climbing the stairs to the compound’s second floor when Osama’s son Khalid appeared on the half-landing with an AK-47. The agents were able to lure Khalid from where he was hiding behind a banister by calling to him in Arabic, saying: ‘Khalid, come here.’ He shouted in response: ‘What?’ and emerged from his hiding spot, and was immediately shot in the face, the report said.

Once upstairs, the men spread out to search the rooms. PTI