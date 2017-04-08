Toronto: The Ontario Assembly has passed a motion that recognises the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India that killed over 2,500 people, as genocide. The motion was passed 35 to 5 on Thursday. It was moved by Harinder Malhi, an MP from Brampton-Springdale district. Malhi in her remarks said: “The Legislative Assembly of Ontario should reaffirm our values …and condemn all forms of communal violence, hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance in India and anywhere else in the world including the 1984 genocide perpetrated against the Sikhs.”
Ontario passes motion recognising 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide
