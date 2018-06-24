One dead after attack at rally for Ethiopia’s new PM

Addis Ababa : An explosion struck a huge rally for Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister on Saturday shortly after he spoke and was waving to the cheering crowd that turned out to support sweeping changes in Africa’s second most populous nation.

Addressing the country minutes after he was rushed to safety, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called the blast a “well-orchestrated attack” but one that failed.

He did not lay blame but said police were investigating. Health Minister Amir Aman confirmed one death while Abiy’s chief of staff said 83 people were hurt, six critically. “The prime minster was the target,” a rally organiser, Seyoum Teshome, told The Associated Press.

“An individal tried to hurl the grenade toward a stage where the prime minister was sitting but was held back by the crowd.” The man with the grenade was wearing a police uniform, witness Abraham Tilahun told the AP. Police officers nearby quickly restrained him, he said. “Then we heard the explosion.”

AP video from the scene showed bloodstained ground and abandoned shoes while people chanting the prime minister’s name fled, some clutching their heads in shock and despair.