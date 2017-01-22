On Day 1: Donald Trump Axes Obamacare

Washington : Donald Trump began his presidency with a series of seismic policy interventions, starting with the repeal of Barack Obama’s healthcare policies, initiating a new US missile defence system and ushering in a new period of American protectionism.

The 45th President of the United States, who was sworn into office on Friday, began his four-year term of office with a series of executive orders that will set the tone for his government. It was, he said, a government that would “put only America first”.

The new President, before attending a series of inaugural balls around Washington DC, signed an executive order aimed at trying to fulfil one of his most impassioned campaign promises; repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or the Obamacare.

The order allows the Health and Human Services Department and other federal agencies to delay implementing any piece of the law that might impose any economic cost.

Using similar orders, Trump also signed into law a new national day of patriotism and signalled plans to build a new missile defence system to protect against perceived threats from Iran and North Korea.

The Trump White House stripped the official website of all mention of Obama’s key policy agendas, including climate change and LGBT rights along with the civil rights history section.

The various subsections of the White House website were replaced with just six; energy, foreign policy, jobs and growth, military, law enforcement and trade deals.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly women, in the US and around the world were set to join marches on Saturday to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Trump’s presidency.