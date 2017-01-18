Obama praises his Press Secretary Josh Earnest

Washington, Outgoing US President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at the press briefing room of the White House to profusely thank his Press Secretary Josh Earnest at his last news conference.

“I’ve had the great joy and pleasure of working with over the last 10 years on this incredible journey, you know this guy ranks as high as just about anybody I’ve worked with. He is not only a great Press Secretary but more importantly he is a really really good man. And I’m really really proud of him,” Obama told a crowded room of reporters, just three days before demitting the office of US presidency.

Obama made an unannounced appearance during the briefing as Earnest had just finished his opening remarks on his experience as the White House Press Secretary and called for the first question of the day.

“I am not interrupting because he was saying nice things about you guys, because I largely concur,” Obama said as he entered the press briefing room.

“But what struck me most in addition to his smarts and his maturity and his actual interest in the issues was his integrity,” he said.

“There are times where that first impression turns out to be wrong and you’re a little disappointed and you see behind the curtain that there’s spin and some hype and you know, posturing going on,” Obama said.

In his last briefing as the White House Press Secretary, Earnest recollected the day when he came to the city some 16 years ago as an unknown person and slept on the floor of his friends empty bed room.

Narrating some of the key highlights of his term and lighter moments, Earnest said President-elect Donald Trump, of course, took advantage of the opportunity to light him up as a foolish guy who makes even the good news sound bad.

“And I have to admit, that even that one made me laugh,” he said.