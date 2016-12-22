Obama moves to tie Trump’s hand on Arctic, Atlantic drilling

The protection covers an area of the Arctic roughly the size of Spain or Thailand and 31 sea canyons in the Atlantic

Washington : The White House blocked new leases for oil and gas drilling in sections of the Arctic and Atlantic, a high-stakes bid to forestall exploration and tie Donald Trump’s hands, reports AFP.

With Trump is bringing a strident pro-oil stance to the White House, the outgoing administration has launched a rearguard action. President Barack Obama announced he was placing swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic “indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing.”

The protection covers an area of the Arctic roughly the size of Spain or Thailand and 31 sea canyons in the Atlantic. A senior administration official said that there was a “strong legal basis” for the move, and suggested Trump could not revoke the decision without an act of Congress.

The move, based on a law from the 1950s, was taken in tandem with the Canadian government and introduces an additional headache should Trump try to row it back. Obama said in a statement that the measures would “protect a sensitive and unique ecosystem.”

He also warned that the risk of oil spills “are significant,” and the ability “to clean up from a spill in the region’s harsh conditions is limited.”