Obama lines up a meeting with lawmakers, a speech in Chicago

Honolulu : Eager to stop Republicans from destroying his signature health care law, President Barack Obama and Democratic lawmakers will meet next week to try to forge a common strategy, reports AP.

Obama also plans a major valedictory speech in Chicago, his hometown, shortly before his presidency ends. Obama will travel to the Capitol on Wednesday morning for the meeting with House and Senate Democrats, according to an invitation sent to lawmakers.

The White House is casting it as an effort to unite Democrats behind a plan to protect the law, known as the Affordable Care Act, before Republicans have a chance to settle on their own plan for repealing it. Democrats are on edge over the future of the ACA, given the GOP’s disdain for “Obamacare” and President-elect Donald Trump’s vows to gut it. Though Republicans are united behind the notion of repealing the law, they’re split over how best to replace it.

Some want to strip out unpopular provisions while leaving others intact, while other Republicans prefer a start-from-scratch approach.