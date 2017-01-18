Obama family to vacation in Palm Springs after inauguration

Washington: Following tradition, outgoing US President Barack Obama and his family would board the Air Force One for the final time as they fly to Palm Springs in California for a vacation after Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“The first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California on Friday. The President vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington DC on Friday and Palm Springs fits the bill,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters yesterday.

“This is a community that the president has visited on a number of occasions as President of the United States. He and his family have enjoyed the time they’ve spent there in the past,” he said.

The Obamas are looking forward to travelling there on Friday and would return to Washington DC after concluding their vacation, Earnest said, adding he did not have details about the how long the vacation will be.

“I did not say how long they’re gonna stay. They will arrive on Friday afternoon in Palm Springs, but I don’t anticipate having any updates on their travel schedule beyond that,” he said. The President and his family have rented a eight-bed room house in the upscale residential neighbourhood of Kalorama here. The family would live there for at least next two years.

It’s a tradition for the outgoing president to fly out of Washington DC for the final time after being succeeded by a new president. Before he boards the Air Force One, Obama would give final remarks to the press at the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base. Obama is scheduled to address his final press conference at the White House today.