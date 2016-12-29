Obama, Abe make historic visit to Pearl Harbor

“We must never repeat the horrors of war.” Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister



Pearl Harbor (US) : The leaders of war-time enemies America and Japan have made a poignant joint pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor, issuing symbolic declarations about the power of reconciliation and warning against the drumbeat of conflict.

Seventy-five years after Japanese fighter pilots brought the fires of war to idyllic Hawaii and dragged the United States into World War II, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his “sincere and everlasting condolences.”

The pair paid homage to the more than 2,400 Americans killed on December 7, 1941, delivering a wreath of peace lilies and standing in silence before a shrine to those lost on the USS Arizona – roughly half of all those killed. Abe’s visit is a high-profile mark of contrition by a leader for whom Japan’s wartime past is often a sensitive domestic issue.

“I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place,” Abe said.

“We must never repeat the horrors of war,” he said. “What has bonded us together is the power of reconciliation, made possible through the spirit of tolerance.” Obama – who last May made his own solemn pilgrimage to Hiroshima, the target of a US nuclear bomb that effectively ended the war – issued his own remarks that rang with history and America’s current hypercharged politics.

“I welcome you here in the spirit of friendship,” he told Abe. “I hope that, together, we send a message to the world that there is more to be won in peace than in war, that reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution.” “Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward,” Obama said against the backdrop of the USS Arizona. “We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.” The meeting between the two leaders comes as Obama prepares to leave office and with Abe leading Japan into uncharted waters after remarks by incoming US president Donald Trump clouded US-Japanese relations.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, appeared during his campaign to suggest Japan break a taboo and develop its own nuclear weapons. He caused consternation again last week when he blithely threatened to revive the global nuclear arms race.

The US president-elect has also declared his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, effectively killing a major trade deal that Obama championed and Abe put at the heart of his economic strategy. And – on the campaign trail at least – Trump has also called into question the US security guarantees that shielded Japan through the Cold War and later the rise of an increasingly confident China.