Number missing in Indonesia ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180: Police

Simalungu : Nearly 180 passengers are missing after a ferry sank into the depths of a volcanic lake in Indonesia, police said Wednesday, almost tripling initial estimates.

But the search-and-rescue agency cautioned it was still unclear how many people were aboard the vessel when it capsized. The traditional wooden boat which sank Monday on Sumatra’s Lake Toba, a popular tourist destination, was thought to be operating illegally with no manifest or passenger tickets. The situation has sparked confusion — and different estimates from various agencies — about the number of passengers on the overcrowded boat.