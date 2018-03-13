Now, white powder scare after nerve agent ‘attack’ in UK Parliament

London : Two people were hospitalised on Monday as a precautionary measure after they came in contact with “white powder” sent to an office within the UK Parliament building.

Scotland Yard said they were informed about the “suspicious package” that had been delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster this morning, days after a Russian spy was allegedly poisoned with a deadly nerve agent, reports PTI.

The package was later described as a letter which contained a white powder, which has been assessed by specialists and found not to be noxious, the Metropo “Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have been informed and are investigating,” the statement said.

The letter was delivered to an office at the Norman Shaw Buildings, where many British MPs have their offices.

“We are aware of a potential situation involving a suspicious substance which the Met Police are investigating. There has been no evacuation, but the affected area has been cordoned off. Access to the building is otherwise unaffected. We cannot provide any more details at this stage,” a parliamentary spokesperson said.

Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning, says PM May

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said it was highly likely that Russia was behind the poisoning of a Russian spy with a deadly nerve agent last week.

May on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to assess the intelligence around the poisoning, BBC reported. A former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia, Theresa May has told MPs, the report said, reports PTI.