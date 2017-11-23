Now, Mnangagwa returns to Zimbabwe, meets officials

Harare : Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home on Wednesday and met with top government and ruling party officials ahead of his inauguration as president on Friday, an aide said.

The morning after ecstatic celebrations over the resignation of the long ruling President Robert Mugabe, the people of Zimbabwe awaited on Wednesday the arrival of his former vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, expected to become the interim leader.

Mnangagwa, who fled to South Africa two weeks ago after he was sacked by Mugabe to pave the way for his wife Grace to succeed him, is due to arrive back later in the day, said the ruling Zanu-PF party. His dismissal led both the party and the military to intervene last week and force an end to Mugabe’s 37-year- long rule. Mnangagwa is expected to be sworn in by Thursday, CNN reported citing party officials.Many in Zimbabwe and in the international community are hoping that it will be a transitional arrangement. The country’s next general elections are scheduled for 2018.