Norway police neutralise explosive device, arrest suspect

Stavanger : Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo said they neutralised an explosive device found in a busy area of downtown Oslo and said they had arrested a suspect.

Police chief Vidar Pedersen confirmed on Saturday night that the device, initially described as “bomb-like,” was an explosive. The police Twitter account said it had been defused or neutralised. Police would not give any details about the suspect, or further information about the device. Pederson said the device was found on the street just outside the Groenland underground station, and police swept through the area to remove people from bars and restaurants.

“Every restaurant was being closed,” said 23-year-old Malin Myrvold, who witnessed the scene from a fourth-story window. “You could see cops in heavy armour going in every store and restaurant. “We were trying to see what was going on. The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were,” she added by telephone. AFP