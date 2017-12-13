Free Press Journal
North Korea tells UN envoy it wants to prevent war

North Korea tells UN envoy it wants to prevent war

Dec 13, 2017 09:18 am
United Nations: A senior UN official returning from Pyongyang said today that North Korean officials had told him it was important to prevent war but offered no concrete proposal for talks.

“They agreed that it was important to prevent war,” Jeffrey Feltman, the UN’s political affairs chief, told reporters after briefing the Security Council on his trip. Feltman met with North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho and Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-Kuk during his visit to Pyongyang over the weekend — the first by a high-ranking UN official since 2011.

No followup meeting was agreed during the talks, but Feltman said he told the North Koreans that his visit should be seen as “only the beginning” of a new exchange. “They listened seriously to our arguments,” said Feltman, though acknowledging that “they did not offer any type of commitment to us at that point.”


“I think they have to reflect on what we said with their own leadership,” he added. The UN under secretary-general for political affairs said he urged Pyongyang to “signal that it was prepared to consider engagement” with world powers and that the United Nations could help.

“Time will tell what was the impact of our discussions, but I think we’ve left the door ajar,” he said. “I fervently hope that the door to a negotiated solution will now be opened wide.” A career diplomat who has served in the US State Department, notably on Middle East issues, Feltman said his mission to Pyongyang was “certainly the most important” that he had ever undertaken.

The UN Security Council has imposed three rounds of sanctions over the past year against North Korea over its increasingly powerful missile and nuclear tests. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Washington that the United States was ready to talk to North Korea “without preconditions,” backing away from US insistence that `Pyongyang accept in principle to disarm.

  • Danuta Ewiak

    For now we can sleep in peace. However, it will not always be that way. Jesus warns: “Terrors [φοβητρα] both [τε] and [και] unusual phenomena [σημεια] from [απ] heaven [ουρανου] powerful [μεγαλα] will be [εσται].” (Luke 21:11) Some ancient manuscripts add the words “and frosts [και χειμωνες].”

    The Book of Revelation warns: “And another horse, fiery red, came out, and the one who rode it was granted permission to take peace from the earth, so that people would butcher one another, and he was given a huge sword.” (6:4)

    “Terrifying and mighty unusual occurrences from heaven”, “a great sword”, and then there will be climate changes and famine. (cf. Revelation 6:5,6). What does all this mean?

    Nuclear global war is inevitable, like death, but not yet. When and how will this happen? Let me remind here a fragment of an ancient vision: “And [the king of the north] will go back (to) his land with great wealth [1945. This detail indicated that Hitler will attack also the Soviet Union and will fight to the bitter end]; and his heart (will be) against the holy covenant [Soviet Union introduced state atheism and believers were repressed]; and will act [it means activity in the international arena]; and turned back to his own land [1991-1993. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. Russian troops returned to their country]. At the appointed time [he] will return back [it also means the breakup of the European Union and NATO], and will enter into the south [this can be Georgia], but it will not be as the former [2008 – Georgia] or as the latter [Ukraine], for the dwellers of coastlands of Kittim [USA, in the beginning without Britain] will come against him, and he will be dejected, and will go back.” (Daniel 11:28-30a)

    What will induce the “king of the north” to enter into the south? Jesus said: “For nation will rise against nation”, as in 2008 in Georgia, and then…

    Moses writes: “And ships from the direction of Kittim [US Navy], and will afflict Asshur [Russia] and will afflict Eber [remaining enemies, including Iran and China].” (Numbers 24:24a) It will be suicidal mission. This armada will not return home. (Numbers 24:24b)

    This will be a slaughter. However, it will not be Armageddon. As Jesus foretold, it will be “the beginning of birth pains”. (Matthew 24:7, 8)

    In 1882 British troops occupied Egypt. Great Britain then took the role of “the king of the south”. Around the same time, Russia expanded its influence in the region, which previously belonged to Seleucus I Nicator, and took the role of “the king of the north”. (Daniel 11:27)

    All the details of this vision are being fulfilled from the time of ancient Persia, in chronological order. It is true that this vision is variously interpreted. As one can see, it has a lot of details. Therefore the insightful person is able to detect any error or sophistry. (Daniel 11:33; 12:10)

